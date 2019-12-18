Gujarat: Man kills 3 daughters after birth of fourth girl; hangs self

As per preliminary information, Solanki pushed his three daughters into the well one by one and then committed suicide by hanging himself, he said. (Representational Image) As per preliminary information, Solanki pushed his three daughters into the well one by one and then committed suicide by hanging himself, he said. (Representational Image)

Upset over his wife delivering a girl for the fourth time, a 35-year-old farm labourer on Wednesday afternoon killed his three minor daughters by pushing them into a well in Khambhalia village in Junagadh district of Gujarat, police said.

The man, identified as Rasik Solanki, hanged himself outside his house after killing his daughters, said police inspector M C Chudasama.

The bodies of his three daughters–Anjali (7), Riya (5) and Jalpa (3)- were found inside the well near Solanki’s house.

Solanki struggled to make both ends meet and would occasionally serve as a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan for local police on a fixed honorarium. “Solanki’s relatives told us that he was upset after his wife delivered a fourth girl just ten days back. He was also suffering from financial crunch,” the officer said.

As per preliminary information, Solanki pushed his three daughters into the well one by one and then committed suicide by hanging himself, he said.

Solanki’s wife and the newborn girl were at their maternal place at the time of the incident, he said.

