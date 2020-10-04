Gujarat: Man injured in attack, claims he was fired at; two detained

Police said that the incident occurred on Friday night when Patel was involved in an argument with two local youths over some issue. Patel is a resident of Dudhamli village of the taluka.

Dahod police is probing a case of alleged firing at Dozgar village in Dhanpur taluka of the district, in which a man identified as Aapsinh Patel sustained injuries on his head. The injured man is said to be the nephew of Gujarat Minister Bhachubhai Khabad. The police have nabbed two accused in connection with the case.

Police said that the incident occurred on Friday night when Patel was involved in an argument with two local youths over some issue. Patel is a resident of Dudhamli village of the taluka.

Police said that Patel and his group of friends were walking near a pond in the village when the accused, Suresh Baria, a resident of Sajoi village, and his accomplice confronted Patel and asked him why was he visiting the village. The two got into a fight and eventually, Patel sustained injuries on his head. In his complaint at Dhanpur police station, Patel has claimed that Baria fired at him from a country made pistol, leaving him seriously injured.

However, Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar told The Indian Express that the police is yet to ascertain if the injury is caused by a firearm.

Joysar said, “The complainant claimed that the accused fired at him. But we have asked the FSL to submit its report. At this point, we cannot certainly say if the injury was caused by a firearm. There was an assault for sure. The man is undergoing treatment and the two accused have been nabbed. The formalities of the Covid-19 protocol will be completed before formally arresting them.”

