Gujarat: Man held for killing 3-year-old boy in Bhavnagar

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a three-year-old boy, younger brother of his wife, in a village under industrial pocket of Bhavnagar.

Prasad is married to Pinky Ram for the past 2.5 years and stays with Pinky’s family (consisting of her parents Shivnathram, Asha Devi and siblings Khushi (10) and Shivam) in the same house in Nesvad GIDC. The family is engaged in daily wage labour job.

“Prasad had a fight with his wife who is pregnant. For the past 5-6 days, Prasad was not being given food by his wife and he has claimed that in a fit of rage, he took Shivam out with him and then killed him with a sharp weapon. He hid the body by throwing it in a box in a bushy area roadside. Later, he took us to the spot on July 8 and we recovered the body. He has been arrested under Indian penal code section 302 for murder,” said M A Jadeja, police sub-inspector, Vartej police station, Bhavnagar.

As per Shivnathram, father of Shivam, he discovered the boy missing around 12:30 pm on July 8.

“I had taken my eldest daughter Pinky to a doctor in morning since she is pregnant. When we returned, Shivam was missing. When I tried to look for him, I was told by a vegetable seller that the boy was seen walking on the roadside with Prasad. After some time, I saw Prasad washing his hands at the roadside. I asked him about Shivam to which he refused to have any knowledge. However, I suspected his role and called the police immediately,” wrote Shivnathram in his complaint.

