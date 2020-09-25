Gujarat: Man gets life term for murdering his 2 kids

On Thursday, Bharuch Additional Sessions judge M S Siddiqui convicted Vasava for the charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment. (Representational)

The Bharuch Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his two children.

The case date backs to 2015 when Naresh Soma Vasava, a resident of Kavitha village in Bharuch taluka, threw three of his children into a well suspecting that his wife was cheating on him with another man. Vasava had decided to kill his three children to take revenge on his wife over her suspected infidelity, the prosecution contended.

The court had upheld the prosecution’s case that Vasava had taken his children out on the pretext of taking them to show crocodiles in the Narmada canal and instead had thrown them into a well in the village. Of the three children, Hemakshi (7) and Akhil (5) drowned as they fell into the well while Rahul (11) managed to survive as he fell on a log that was placed on top of the well. Vasava had then tried to throw Rahul into the well once again but the eldest child had survived, the police complaint had said.

Thereafter, Vasava pulled the bodies of his two children from the well, cremated them and threatened Rahul not to disclose the incident to anyone. He had prohibited Rahul from meeting his mother. After coming home, Vasava told his family that his two children drowned in the canal after they accidentally fell into it while watching crocodiles.

However, Vasava ‘s father-in law Ranjeet Vasava grew suspicious and informed the Nabibpur police station where eventually a case of murder, attempt to murder and disappearance of evidence was registered against him.

On Thursday, Bharuch Additional Sessions judge M S Siddiqui convicted Vasava for the charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment for culpable homicide amounting to murder as well as a concurrent 10-year rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder Rahul. He was also sentenced to concurrent three years’ rigorous imprisonment for causing disappearance of evidence.

