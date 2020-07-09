Gujarat: Man dies after being beaten up and thrown into well; 13 booked

Davinder had gone missing on June 18 and his remains were found on June 19. He was working as a painter at a private school in Sector 27. Davinder had gone missing on June 18 and his remains were found on June 19. He was working as a painter at a private school in Sector 27.

The Panchmahals police on Thursday detained five people and booked 13 in total, including two women, for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man by beating him up and throwing him into a well over a petty quarrel on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Waghjipur village of Panchmahals’ Shehera taluka. According to a complaint filed by Narendra Baria on Tuesday evening, his bike accidentally hit his sister-in-law who lives two houses away from his. The woman is a distant cousin of Narendra’s wife.

Narendra was riding the bike, while his brother Rajendra was riding pillion. They immediately apologised but the woman, who is also the prime accused in the case, continued to quarrel and warned the brothers of dire consequences.

The next day, she gathered her brothers and relatives and reached Narandra’s house to “teach him a lesson”. In his complaint, Narendra said that the men came armed with sticks and began thrashing him. When his brother Rajendra interevened, they brutally thrashed him and threw him into a deep well.

Rajendra screamed for help and then drowned, the complaint stated. The accused then fled from the spot. Narendra, with the help of other villagers, entered the well and recovered the body of his brother. They rushed him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Postmortem confirmed that Rajendra suffered severe internal injuries in the head and died due to drowning.

The police are probing any kind of rivalry between the two families. “Prima facie the incident happened over a minor accident. No such complaint has even been registered against any members of the two families… According to the villagers, they lived in harmony. Wwe are still probing further if there is any kind of old rivalry,” said investigating officer NM Prajapati.

Based on the complaint, all the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 302 (murder).

