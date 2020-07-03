Gujarat: 19-year-old man detained for rape of Bengal girl in Kutch

The officer said police have seized mobile phone of the accused. (Representative Image) The officer said police have seized mobile phone of the accused. (Representative Image)

Around one-and-half-month after a four-year-old girl of a migrant family from West Bengal was allegedly raped in Kutch district, a team of Local Crime Branch (LCB) and police on Thursday detained her 19-year-old neighbour.

The accused’s samples have been sent for Covid-19 testing, police said.

“The accused is a neighbour of the girl and is also from West Bengal. The girl’s family has been living there for the last two years. The child used to play near the man’s room in the colony. The accused lives alone and has a habit of watching pornography. The man abducted the girl that day while she was playing outside her room, took her to a nearby bush and raped her,” an officer of Kutch (east) police who is investigating the case told The Indian Express on Friday.

The officer said that the man works in a factory near his residence and he was a suspect since the very beginning. “Around 70 families of migrant labourers live in that area and we had suspicion that the assailant can be from among them. However, after raping the child, the accused behaved very normally in public. The child was so terrified that she was hardly speaking to any stranger. But after days of psychological counselling through an interpreter, and after our woman assistant sub-inspector won her confidence, the girl identified her violator,” the officer further said.

The officer said police have seized mobile phone of the accused. “In his phone, we have found pornographic videos, suggesting he had a habit of watching such content,” said the officer, adding if his Covid-19 test report comes negative, he would be arrested.

