Gujarat: Man booked for FB posts supporting farmers’ agitation

The accused has been booked. (Representational)

Police booked a man in Anand over his posts on Facebook, in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in New Delhi, for allegedly attempting to “disrupt national unity”.

According to police, the accused Shailesh Parmar, a resident of Vadodara, has been booked on Sunday at Khambat city police station for running a Facebook page “Khambat ki Shaan”, with various “incendiary posts”.

“We received an input that Shailesh Parmar has been running an FB page Khambat ki Shaan and had posted certain incendiary posts…,” said a police officer in Anand. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153B for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration, 505 1b for intent to cause alarm in public.

