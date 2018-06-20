Gujarat man arrested for sharing ‘provocative’ video online

The Vadodara Cyber cell took the video down within a day. The Vadodara Cyber cell took the video down within a day.

The Vadodara Crime branch on Tuesday arrested a man for uploading a ‘communally provocative’ video on his YouTube page on Saturday night, after communal tension prevailed in the old city area during Eid festivities and a procession to mark Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

According to the police, the accused, Mayur Kadam (30), has confessed to his crime and said that he wanted to make people aware through the video. The video, which was uploaded on Kadam’s YouTube page ‘Dharm Yodha’ and garnered more than 2,500 likes within a day, had communally provocative text imposed on the visuals of the Maharana Pratap rally.

The Vadodara Cyber cell took the video down within a day. “We are a little more vigilant after any communal clash in the city, because miscreants tend to spread content to instigate communal clashes. Kadam is now under custody and his cell phone has been sent for forensic examination. We are investigating to check if it has been spread by anyone else,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, KG Bhati.

Eid celebrations and a rally to celebrate birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap were disrupted in the old city area on Saturday after some miscreants allegedly pelted stones.

