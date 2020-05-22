Follow Us:
Gujarat: Man arrested for raping 20-year-old woman

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: May 22, 2020 1:12:38 am
According to police, the accused was booked for raping the woman four months ago. (Representational Photo)

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Surendranagar on Thursday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman multiple times after which she turned pregnant.

According to police, the accused was booked for raping the woman four months ago.

The FIR was lodged at the police station concerned on Wednesday night.

The woman has alleged that almost four months ago, the accused forced himself on her multiple times and threatened to kill her if she revealed about it to her parents.

“When I missed my periods last month, the accused gave me a tablet to eat which I did. After that I started bleeding when my parents got to know about it and took me to a hospital. The doctors informed me that I was pregnant and it was then that I revealed about it to my parents,” said the woman in her complaint.

Taking cognisance, police have booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (1) for rape and 506 for criminal intimidation.
The police have also conducted medical test of the woman.

