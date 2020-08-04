Gujarat mall sealed for violating Covid norms

The Ahmedabad One Mall in Vastrapur area. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The Ahmedabad One Mall in Vastrapur area. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday sealed one of the city’s most popular malls after it was found to be violating Covid-19 norms.

The Ahmedabad One Mall in Vastrapur area was sealed till further notice after the AMC team reported the mall flouting provisions of The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and promoting commercial activities, putting the lives of visitors and employees at risk.

The mall had announced sales ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which is also a period for festival sales in Gujarat.

As per AMC’s health and solid waste management team that inspected and sealed the building, action was taken after several complaints on social media with visuals of crowded mall premises.

A notice issued to the mall management states, “As per the government guidelines, for any commercial activity, it is mandatory for the owners, employees and customers to wear masks and maintain social distancing at any work space. But in the past few days, it has been noticed that visitors in your mall are not following these guidelines and your management has completely failed in implementing these norms.”

The AMC also directed the mall management to conduct Covid-19 test for its employees.

“As per the advice of the local administration, we have halted operations at Ahmedabad One. We have been adhering to all the applicable safety, hygiene and social distancing norms and shall resume operations after further instructions from the authorities,” the mall’s management said in a statement.

