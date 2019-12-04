Gujarat makes helmet use voluntary within urban limits

In a significant move, Gujarat government Wednesday decided to make use of helmet voluntary within limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. The decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet here and was made public by Transport Minister R C Faldu.

Advertising

Announcing the decision, Faldu said, “We were getting a lot of complaints that people were facing practical difficulties in wearing helmets within the urban limits of municipalities and municipal corporations.”

“The subject came up for consideration before the government. And today, the Cabinet has decided to make use of helmet voluntary within the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations. However, helmets will be compulsory on state highways, national highways and panchayat roads outside the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations,” he added.

Notably, Gujarat was among the first states in the country to reduce the fines of traffic violations stipulated by the new Motor Vehicles Act in September this year.