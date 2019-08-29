Gujarat: Magicians to protest after circular bans magic shows in govt schools

The South Gujarat Magician Academy in Tapi has decided to protest against a circular issued by the state government on August 23, banning magic shows in government primary schools across the state.

The circular to all the government schools in Gujarat stated, “Magic shows are been shown to the students by magicians in different government primary schools and private schools and even the government primary school authorities also takes students in vehicles to show them magic show programs in open grounds. Such magic shows organised in different government schools during the school hours should be stopped….”

The Academy, an association of small-time magicians of South Gujarat, held a meeting in Songadh taluka in Tapi district on Wednesday to discuss the ban. In the meeting headed by Academy president Abhay Jadugar alias Naresh Mali, it was decided to hold a meeting in Songadh taluka in Tapi on Thursday and later take out a rally to Navsari District Collector’s office. They will hand over a memorandum to the Collector demanding lifting of the ban and special financial package to small-time magicians.

Talking to The Indian Express, South Gujarat Magician Academy president Abhay Jadugar alias Naresh Mali said, “The magicians are not from well-to-do families and they earn their living by conducting magic shows in tents at open grounds and in schools. We take permission from the principal of primary schools and conduct shows after the school hours are over. Students like our shows through which we sent messages on saving water and power as well as against superstitions. We also explain to them the tricks involved. In the five tribal districts of South Gujarat where a large number of people still believe in superstition, we are the ones who educate children more.”

He added, “There are over thousands of small-time magicians whose livelihood will be affected by the circular. The art of magic is losing its identity and it would soon vanish. We will request government to lift the ban as we conduct shows after school hours. We will also request state government to give special financial package to magicians of Gujarat, through loans.”

Surat District Primary Education Officer JM Kharadi said, “We have received the circular banning magic shows in government schools. We don’t know the reason but we have intimated it to all the government primary schools in Surat district. We will also keep a tab on schools to check if ban is implemented.”