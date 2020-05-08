Gujarat: Madrasa, hostel turn Covid care centres

The administration has also approved two care centres for the asymptomatic cases at an educational institution and a madrasa. (Representational Photo) The administration has also approved two care centres for the asymptomatic cases at an educational institution and a madrasa. (Representational Photo)

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Vadodara reached 476, the district and city administration decided to open three more care centres outside the GMERS Gotri facility.

With the number of cases rising from the minority-dominated Panigate area in the walled city of Vadodara, the administration has tied up with the Muslim community to convert the 79-bed Muslim Medical Centre into a COVID centre with 75 beds equipped with oxygen facilities.

The administration has also approved two care centres for the asymptomatic cases at an educational institution and a madrasa.

The Muslim Medical Centre will function as COVID centre from Friday, in addition to the SSG Hospital and GMERS Gotri. A team of VMC officials inspected the facilities at the hospital.

Panigate area saw a surge in the number of positive cases in the past one week. As the administration has advocated home care for mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, the Elahi Education Trust opened up the Farooq-e-Azam madrasa of the Limwali Masjid that can house 24 asymptomatic patients.

Another 200-bed Covid care centre has been set up at the Rightway school in the Darul Uloom campus in Tandalja area.

Socio-political activist Zuber Goplani, who has been working closely with the administration on behalf of the community, said, “At present, 24 people are housed at the Panigate madrasa. At Righway, they brought in 200 beds from the hostel of the madrasa and rented mattresses and pillows. The institution is open to all who are asymptomatic and advised isolation. This is a time when everyone has to come together for the larger cause.”

The Baroda Muslim Doctors Association (BMDA), working with the administration in the containment areas, will provide services at the centres. Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao had taken BMDA on board after Nagarwada, Saiyedpura and Tandalja were declared containment clusters.

Earlier, the community provided the Ebrahim Bawany Industrial Training Institute at Ajwa Road for asymptomatic cases and over 100 patients were admitted here, of which more than 90 were discharged after recovery. The centre had patients from all communities.

VMC Health Officer Dr Devesh Patel said, “The COVID-19 care centres will help isolate people who do not have the required space at home. These are asymptomatic patients. The Muslim Medical Centre will be a centre with oxygen support facilities. We have similar facility at High Speed Rail Training Institute (HSRTI) in Lalbaug. Other institutions are also coming forward to create more facilities like the KJIT institute in Savli which OSD Vinod Rao also visited a few days ago. We have also set up a facility in Kelanpur in Dabhoi where a dormitory belonging to a spiritual organisation is available. There is a Samras Centre as well as another quarantine facility at Babaria Institute of Technology. We are not short of beds at GMERS Gotri as of now but having more facilities will help in better management.”

The Surat Islamic Yatim Khana society at Athwagate handed over their orphanage-cum-boys’ hostel to the Surat Municipal corporation on April 24 for setting up a quarantine facility.

The centre with over 200 beds is being used to quarantine asymptomatic persons. SMC has also started quarantine centre identified as Samras Centre in Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.

Trustee of the society, Vahab Sopariwala, said, “When we got to know that SMC was looking for a spacious place to be used as a quarantine centre, we offered the hostel to Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani who accepted it.” The centre is open to people from all communities. The trustees have also given their dining room and kitchen area to the municipal authorities.

