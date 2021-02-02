Gujarat Local body elections: PM’s niece seeks ticket from Bodakdev ward in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece, Sonal Modi, has sought a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket to contest the local body polls in Gujarat, among several aspiring candidates who are close relatives of party leaders.

Sonal, daughter of PM’s brother, Prahlad, has sought party ticket from Bodakdev ward in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, even as state BJP president CR Paatil Monday announced that no party leader’s relative will be given ticket in the local body polls.

Speaking to reporters in Chotila, Prahald said, “(My) daughter is living in a democracy, she is an independent adult. Perhaps, she may have a feeling that her uncle is Prime Minister and so should get benefit… it will be clear how much respect the BJP parliamentary board gives to Narendrabhai. Or how much importance they give to my daughter. I believe that here Narendrabhai’s feelings and BJP office-bearers’ feelings towards Narendrabhai will be established.”

Later, speaking with The Indian Express, Prahald said, “My daughter should get ticket only if she meets the criteria under which others get ticket. And not because she is daughter of Narendra Modi’s brother.” Sonal, in her 40s, is a homemaker living in Jodhpur area of Ahmedabad.