Gujarat: ‘Lady don’ Dangar, 8 others booked under GCTOC Act

Around three months after history-sheeter Sonu Dangar, known as lady don, allegedly threatened superintendent of police of Amreli district and a woman police sub-inspector of dire consequences for arresting Shivraj Vichhiya alias Munna Rabarika, Amreli police booked Munna, Dangar and seven others of Munna’s gang under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crimes (GCTOC) Act, 2015. This is the second case under GCTOC in the state and the first in Saurashtra region.

Based on a complaint filed by RK Karamta, incharge police inspector of Local Crime Branch (LCB), Amreli district police, an FIR was registered against Munna, Shailesh Chandu and his brother Dadesh alias Dadubhai Chandu, Ashok Boricha and his brother Balsing Boricha, Vanraj Manglu Vala, Narendra alias Natubhai Khuman and his adopted son Gautam, and Sonal alias Sonu alias Usha Dangar at Savarkundla Rural police station late on Monday.

Munna is a resident of Rabarika village in Jesar taluka of Bhavnagar, while Vanraj is a resident of Khambha taluka of Amreli district. Dangar is a resident of Rajkot city but also lives with Munna, police said. The remaining six accused are residents of villages of Savarkundla taluka of Amreli district.

“Members of this organised crime syndicate are learnt to have formed a criminal gang, set up their network in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh districts and has been committing offences like murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, extortion, lending money at high interest rate without authorisation and then usurp immovable assets by coercive recovery of so lent money as well as offences under the Prohibition Act, gunrunning, keeping illegal explosives, inter-state smuggling, etc,” the FIR records.

Police said that this crime syndicate has also set up its network in Ahmedabad city, Surat and Patan.

“These people are working as a syndicate and as a member of the syndicate, they have been committing crimes mentioned in the FIR,” Amreli SP Nirlipt Rai told The Indian Express on Wednesday, saying this was the first case under the GCTOC Act in Saurasthra. The first offence under this stringent law was registered by Ahmedabad police.

Police officers said that they started digging out details of various crimes allegedly committed by this crime syndicate after the GCTOC Act came into force in December 2019, especially after Dangar released a video on social media in the third week of December, warning the Amreli SP and Alpa Dodiya, the police sub-inspector of Savarkundla Rural police station that they would have to face consequences of arresting Munna in an Arms Act case and, what she claimed, beating him up subsequently.

Amreli police registered an FIR against Dangar at Savarkundla Rural police station under IPC Sections 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 504 (provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), etc., and arrested her from Rajasthan two days later.

Munna, Gautam and Dangar were originally arrested by Odhav police in Ahmedabad city with a consignment of liquor in December 2019. While Dangar got bail, the two others were wanted by Savarkundla Rural police in connection with an Arms Act case. The Amreli police eventually secured their custody from Ahmedabad on a transfer warrant.

“Total 71 offences have been registered against these accused in recent years… there is a chain of involvement of members of this syndicate. Munna, Shailesh, Ashok and Vanraj were involved a triple murder while a few others were involved in a related offence registered against Arms Act,” a police officer said.

The complaint states that since 2016, eight cases were registered against Munna. Similarly, Shailesh is facing 16 criminal cases, Dadesh three, Ashok 24, Balsing eight, Vanraj and Narendra four each and Gautam six. Dangar is also facing total seven cases.

A person against whom at least two cases have been filed and chargesheet accepted by a court in a period of 10 years can be booked under GCTOC Act if he or she continues illegal activities.

“We have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. Deputy superintendent of police of Savarkundla division has been assigned the probe and he would be assisted by a probationary IPS officer. Two police inspectors and two police sub-inspectors have been appointed members of the SIT,” said the SP.

Police said that Munna, Dangar and Balsing are currently under PASA detention while Dadesh, Naresh and Gautam are in judicial custody. Shailesh, Vanraj and Ashok are on the run.

Bhavnagar DIG Ashok Kumar Yadav said that Munna’s gang had been active for the past 10 years and that there is prima facie evidence to book them under GCTOC Act. “The FIR is based on certain statistics and other evidences… Now the investigation would start and the IO will establish the actual linkages… Munna even used to run a kangaroo court in Rabarika village.”

