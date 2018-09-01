Gujarat: 2 labourers fall to death while dismantling ship

The two victims have been identified as Budhabhai Kudecha of Alang village in Bhavnagar and Aliahmed Ansari of Jharkhand. The two victims have been identified as Budhabhai Kudecha of Alang village in Bhavnagar and Aliahmed Ansari of Jharkhand.

Two labourers died after they fell from a ship they were dismantling at Alang-Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard (ASSRY) on the Bhavnagar coast on Friday. No other injuries have been reported after the incident, police said. According to Alang marine police, the incident took place at around 11 am when the labourers fell down while dismantling a ship on plot number 103 of the yard.

“The labourers were doing the dismantling work at the height of an eight-storey building on a ship. While working on the ship, they fell down. They were rushed to the government hospital in Talaja town but doctors declared them dead on arrival,” ST Maheshwari, police sub-inspector of Alang told The Indian Express.

The two victims have been identified as Budhabhai Kudecha of Alang village in Bhavnagar and Aliahmed Ansari of Jharkhand.

“We are investigating circumstances under which the two labourers fell down from the ship and died. No offence has been registered so far,” Maheshwari said.

