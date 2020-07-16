Kutch: After woman ‘kills herself’, family ‘murders’ her lover

Davinder had gone missing on June 18 and his remains were found on June 19. He was working as a painter at a private school in Sector 27. Davinder had gone missing on June 18 and his remains were found on June 19. He was working as a painter at a private school in Sector 27.

Minutes after a 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide, her family members allegedly hacked her lover to death in Balasar village of Rapar taluka of Kutch district on Wednesday, police said, adding that five accused were rounded up.

Police said that Sita Koli, a resident of Balasar village, had hanged herself from the roof of her home on Wednesday. Police further said that the woman’s uncle, who has poor eyesight, was the only other member present at their home when she allegedly took the extreme step. Minutes later, the woman’s father Dharma, her three brothers Satish, Goka and Shiva, and cousin brother Haresh attacked Hasmukh alias Babu Makwana (32) and his father Mepa, while the father-son duo were busy sowing castor seeds. Hasukh was hacked to death on his agricultural farm.

In his complaint, Mepa stated that the five accused broke through the fencing of his farm and came rushing at him and Hasmukh, wielding scythes, an axe and an iron pipe at around 12:30 pm on Wednesday. Mepa said that Shiva wrestled him down on the ground, while the other accused attacked his son with sharp-edged weapons. The farmer said that as his elder son Ramesh and other neighbours came running after hearing the brouhaha, the accused fled the spot. Hasmukh was taken to a government hospital in Rapar taluka where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Balasar police sub-inspector (PSI) BJ Parmar said Sita and Hasmukh had an affair. “The two had their agricultural farms together and had had an affair. While the woman was unmarried, Hasmukh was married and had six children. They are also distant relatives. The woman’s family disapproved of the relationship. The two families had brokered a peace a week ago on the condition that Hasmukh would end his extramarital affair with Sita. However, when the woman’s family discovered that Hasmukh was still talking to Sita, they attacked him and murdered him,” Parmar told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The PSI said that minutes before the murder Hasmukh, who was the father of five daughters and a son, Sita died by suicide. “She hung herself at her home at around 11 am, apparently after being scolded by her family about her affair with Hasmukh. Her father’s elder brother, who has poor eyesight, was the only other member in the house at the time she attempted the suicide,” Parmar futher said.

In his complaint, Mepa said that Dharma and others attacked his son due to his extramarital affair with Sita. He said that his son and Sita had had an affair for the past 10 to 12 years.

Based on Mepa’s complaint, Balasar police booked Dharma, his sons Satish, Goka and Shiva and nephew Haresh for murder, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt. “We have rounded up all the five accused and are in the process of getting them tested for coronavirus. If they test negative for Covid-19, we shall arrest them in connection with the murder,” said Parmar, adding that a case of accidental death was also registered in this connection.

