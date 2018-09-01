Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Kutch doctor selected for African vaccinology course

By: Express News Service | Rajkot | Updated: September 1, 2018 5:27:22 am
Dr Rajesh Maaheshwari, a paediatrician based in Gandhidham town of Kutch district and known for his campaign against the practice of branding as a method of treating diseases and who has been sensitising communities in Kutch about importance of vaccination has been selected for the African Advanced Vaccinology Course.

The course is being organised by Helen Rees, chair of the South African Medicines Control Council and Professor Shabir Madhi, executive director of National Health Laboratory Service of South Africa, and is part of a broader training module of the African Local Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise Consortium initiative aimed at increasing vaccinology expertise in that continent.
Dr Maaheshwari is one of the 10 paediatricians from India who have been selected for the 10-day course, which will begin from September 3. He has been selected from west zone, which includes Rajasthan, Gujarat and MP.

