Gujarat: Kin, police trade blame as hospital swaps bodies

Mittal Jadav, the 19-year old Dalit woman, was stabbed to death by three men in broad daylight at a busy market place in Bavla in Ahmedabad district on Wednesday evening.

THE BODY of a 19-year old murder victim who died on Wednesday was exhumed from her town in Dholera Friday evening after her family members learned that the body was swapped with that of a 26-year-old pregnant woman who died during delivery on Thursday morning at V S Hospital.

Mittal Jadav, the 19-year old Dalit woman, was stabbed to death by three men in broad daylight at a busy market place in Bavla in Ahmedabad district on Wednesday evening. The family buried her body on Friday morning at Dholera in Ahmedabad district after it was handed over to them at around 1 am by VS Hospital where she had been brought for treatment.

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel and VS Hospital medical superintendent Manish Patel blamed the class IV staff member at the morgue who handed over Mittal’s body to the family. They also said the woman’s family and the police must also bear responsibility for the mix-up.

But, SP, Ahmedabad (rural), RV Asari denied any lapse.

After the post mortem on Thursday evening, Nasreen’s family decided to cremate her at 3.30 pm Friday. When the family members reached the hospital morgue to claim Nasreen’s body around 2 pm on Friday, they were told that the body was missing. Initially, chaos ensued. After a while, hospital staff made inquiries and realised that the body of Mittal was still lying in the morgue but the hospital documents showed her family had already claimed her body.

