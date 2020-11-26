Gujarat: Kheda MP Devusinh Chauhan tests positive for coronavirus after attending conference

Devusinh Chauhan

Kheda MP and BJP leader Devusinh Chauhan Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19 in Kevadia where he arrived to participate in the inaugural function of the two-day 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) at the Statue of Unity Tent City in Narmada district.

The two-day 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind. Chauhan along with several other MPs and other dignitaries from Gujarat were in Kevadia for the inaugural session of the conference.

According to Narmada district health department officials, Chauhan had arrived at the Covid-19 testing counter late in the afternoon after interacting with other leaders, including Gujarat Minister for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and other BJP MLAs.

Dr RB Kashyap, Epidemic Medical Officer, Narmada, told The Indian Express, “The counter of the health department for Covid-19 testing was separate and it was the duty of the police department to ensure that everyone who came in was tested. Health officials do not have the power to do so. Devusinh Chauhanji, came to the counter around 2.30 pm and asked to be tested. We performed a Rapid Antigen Test on him and it was positive. He can undergo RT-PCR to confirm the result. We told him he had tested positive and informed the police department, as per the protocol, about his test result.”

A top official of the police department said, “While Covid-19 testing was mandatory, several leaders arrived at the same time and some may have interacted with others at the venue before being tested. We are looking into the reason why Chauhan was not tested earlier.”

Later in the day, Chauhan took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation in Kheda.

