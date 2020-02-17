Gujarat: Kevadia safari park to open tomorrow for short trial run

“Visitors will also be able to spot India’s endangered species, which includes the magnificent big cats such as Asiatic lion, Royal Bengal Tiger and leopard,” states the official website. “Visitors will also be able to spot India’s endangered species, which includes the magnificent big cats such as Asiatic lion, Royal Bengal Tiger and leopard,” states the official website.

The Kevadia Zoological Park and Safari, located about 2 km from the Statue of Unity, will be opened to public from Tuesday for a short ‘trial run’, officials said. The tickets for the safari are up for sale on the website of the Statue of Unity. Officials said that the park will see a formal inauguration soon.

Spread over an area of 558,240 square metres on the right bank of the Narmada River, downstream the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, the Safari park will house over 170 species of fauna, covering various biomes of Africa, Australia, Asia and America.

The official website also states, “Visitors will also be able to spot India’s endangered species, which includes the magnificent big cats such as Asiatic lion, Royal Bengal Tiger and leopard. The safari route has been designed such that the visitors can view animal activities, spot reptiles and watch birds.”

The park houses two bird aviaries with geodesic design designated for Indian and exotic birds spread over an area of 1.5 hectares. There are 16 different enclosures for carnivores and herbivores and the enclosures for different Indian and exotic species are made catering to habitat requirements of different species.

According to the Dr R R Nala, Director of the Zoological Park, the management is only looking at a trial run. Nala said, “We are testing the facility for teething troubles if any once people start coming in. It will also help get feedback from the visitors and make change or improvements, if needed.” Nala said that while the zoo was looking at receiving about 2,500 tourists per day for the first few days, the number has not yet been capped. “We have not decided on the number of tourists yet. So far, we are beginning with about 2,500. If all goes well, it could go up to 5,000.”

The tickets, priced at Rs 200 per person adult and Rs 125 for children will be available online as well as at the ticket counter in Kevadia, Nala said.

