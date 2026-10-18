Direct train between Gujarat and Katra flagged off, move to benefit lakhs of Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Keeping in mind the interest of lakhs of pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, the Indian Railways has started a direct train between Gujarat and Katra town in Jammu region.

The Train (No. 19223) departed from Sabarmati in Gujarat at 10.27 am on Sunday and will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6.55 pm on Monday. From Katra side, the daily rail service will begin from October 20 (Tuesday) with train No. 19224 departing at 4.50 am and arriving at Sabarmati at 2.05 pm the next day.

Katra town acts as the base camp for pilgrims moving to and coming from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta Hills, a railway spokesperson in Jammu said.