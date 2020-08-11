Gujarat: Kaprada BJP leader Babubhai Vardha back in Congress

However, Vardha left the party allegedly due to his differences with party leader Jitubhai Chaudhary. Before rejoining Congress, he was the vice-president of Kaprada taluka BJP. (Representational)

Babubhai Vardha, 52, president of Valsad district Warli tribal community, who had left Congress to join BJP in 2004, rejoined Congress on Monday.

Vardha was the vice-president of Valsad district Congress from 2001 to 2004.

However, he left the party allegedly due to his differences with party leader Jitubhai Chaudhary. Before rejoining Congress, Vardha was the vice-president of Kaprada taluka BJP.

Four-time MLA Jitubhai Chaudhary from the reserved seat of Kaprada in Valsad also left Congress and joined BJP during the last Rajya Sabha elections this year.

“We welcome Babubhai Vardha to Congress. Now the fight against BJP candidate Jitubhai Chaudhary will pick up pace. The Warli community dominates Kaprada seat, and Vardha is the acting president of Valsad district Warli community. With his return, we hope that the search for a candidate against BJP will be over,” Congress leader Gaurav Pandya said.

Vardha was welcomed to the party by leaders like Pandya, Dr Tushar Chaudhary and other Congress leaders at an event held in Kaprada town in Valsad on Monday.

The Warli community comprises 60 per cent of the voters in Kaprada assembly seat.

Reacting to Vardha’s exit, Valsad BJP’s district general secretary Mahendra Chaudhary said, “We have come to know that Vardha has joined Congress. The party might have lured him with ticket for upcoming bypolls. He was not a big name for BJP, and his absence in the party will not create any impact. We are definitely going to win the elections.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.