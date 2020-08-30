Major overnight fire at Special Economic Zone continues to rage in Gujarat

The fire at the godown in Kandla Special Economic Zone broke out at 10 pm on Saturday.

A garment godown in the Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) near Gandhidham town in Kutch was gutted in a major fire that broke out late on Saturday and is presently underway. No one was injured in the incident.

KASEZ security officer Kamor Singh said the blaze erupted in the godown of Om Siddh Vinayak Impex Private Limited (OSVIPL) at around 10 pm. “We learnt about the fire at OSVIPL at around 10 pm on Saturday. Since then, firefighters from the economic zone, Kandla port and Gandhidham municipality tried to douse the flames. While they managed to control the situation, the flames continued to rage till this afternoon,” Singh told The Indian Express.

“It has not spread to any other adjoining units and firefighters are trying to put out the blaze,” he added.

Speaking about the damage, Singh said: “The garments stored in the godown and the shed were gutted in the blaze. Since the incident took place at night, only a security guard was present at the spot. No one was injured in the mishap.”

“The KASEZ administration swung into action soon after they received an alert and sought help of fire fighters of Deendayal Port Trust and Gandhidham municipality. We also deployed a local water tanker to douse the flames,” KASEZ public relations officer Binod Mandal said.

OSVIPL is a major player in the import and export of used garments. According to the official website, the firm imports used garments and clothes from the United States and Japan, sorts and repairs them and then exports them to a number of countries. It claims to be the world’s largest manufacture of industrial wiping cloths made from reclaimed garments.

