Gujarat: Journalists detained outside CM Vijay Rupani’s office

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

As many as 35 journalists were detained Tuesday after they tried to forcibly enter the office of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the police said. The journalists, representing small and medium size local newspapers, had gone to meet the CM to raise the issue of changes made in the state government’s advertisement policy, police said.

“The chief minister wanted a small group of journalists gathered outside his office to meet him, but a large number of scribes tried to force their way into the CM’s office, following which they were detained,” said Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda. He said the journalists had sought an appointment for 5 PM.

They wanted to meet the chief minister to register their protest against the recent change made in the Advertisement Policy, the SP said, adding that the detainees were released after an hour.

A local scribe said the journalists also wanted to raise the issue of the recent attack on some mediapersons by police personnel outside the residence of Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who is observing indefinite fast near Ahmedabad.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the incident showed the BJP government’s apathy towards journalists in the state. “Despite knowing how journalists were treated outside the residence of Hardik Patel, the government did not deem it necessary to enquire into the matter. This shows the BJP government’s apathy towards the representatives of the fourth pillar of democracy,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App