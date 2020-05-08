Gujarat: Jamnagar policemen buy train tickets for 13 migrant workers

Migrant workers bound for Uttar Pradesh at the Jamnagar railway station on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Migrant workers bound for Uttar Pradesh at the Jamnagar railway station on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

A dozen migrant workers reached Jamnagar railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday evening, after being stranded in the state for over 40 days. However, they were heartbroken when they found out that they won’t be able to board the Shramik Special train headed towards Uttar Pradesh, as they didn’t have the money to purchase the tickets.

By then, Jamnagar Police stepped in and purchased train tickets for 13 of the workers. They ensured that the workers boarded the train and reach their homes by Thursday.

The Shramik Special train that started on Wednesday evening, from Jamnagar railway station to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, carried 1,200 passengers on board. Majority of these migrant workers, stranded at the factories’ premises in Dared GIDC industrial area, were identified and registered for travel back to their home state.

According to the police, every migrant worker was charged Rs 725 for the ticket.

Superintendent of Police, Jamnagar, Sharad Singhal told The Indian Express, “The migrant workers were identified and registered as per procedure and then brought to the railway station in buses from Dared GIDC area. However, after reaching the railway premises, they got to know that they had to purchase tickets for the rail journey. There were 13 of them who were left dejected and started walking back. When our special operations group (SOG) team posted at the railway station checked with them, they told us that they are going back to Dared GIDC. It was then that our team decided to buy tickets for all 13 of them, so that they could board the train.”

