Gujarat: In support of CAA, BJP asks people to write postcards to PM Modi and Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

AS PART of its public outreach programme to drum up support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP on Friday launched a campaign in Rajkot to get people to write postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in support of the new law.

BJP workers camped at main traffic junctions in all 18 administrative wards of the city between 9:30 am and 12 pm and requested passersby to write letters to the PM extending their support for the CAA and National Register of Citizens.

Nitin Bhardwaj, BJP in charge of Surendranagar district, and Kamlesh Mirani, president of BJP’s Rajkot city unit, started the campaign by joining party workers at Ramapir Chokadi to get people to write postcards.

“We targeted places where vehicular traffic remains the highest and got tremendous support. When we requested people to write postcards to Modi, they said they would sign the cards and we may write whatever we liked on it. Such is the people’s confidence in Modi,” Mirani told The Indian Express.

The BJP leader said that his unit in Rajkot city has set a target to get 51,000 people to write postcards to Modi and Shah over CAA and NRC. He said that the party has already purchased around 25,000 postcards. “Post offices have run out of postcards. So, we have requested for more supply,” Mirani said.

Devang Mankad, general secretary of Rajkot city unit of the BJP, said that they managed to get around 10,000 people to write postcards on the first day itself and added that the campaign would continue over the next three days.

Mirani said that under the guidance of state BJP leadership, the city unit has planned various outreach programmes till January 12. “Tomorrow being a Saturday, party workers would camp outside Hanuman temples and request people to write postcards to PM. On Sunday, we shall go door-to-door and distribute pamphlets giving details of CCA. On January 6, our women’s wing would camp at vegetable markets in the city. On January 8, we shall take out a candle march from Sardar Patel statue in Bahumali Bhavan Chowk to the statue of Swami Vivekananda near Ramakrishna Ashram on Yagnik Road,” Mirani added.

Mankad said that the youth wing of the BJP will also go to colleges and request students to write postcards in support of the CAA and NRC.

The city unit had launched the outreach drive from December 29. As a part of it, the party has already conducted a meeting of intellectuals and completed one round of distributing pamphlets about CAA, the president said.

