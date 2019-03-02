Gujarat illegal mining case: Congress MLA gets 32-month rigorous imprisonment

A Gujarat court on Friday sentenced a Congress MLA to 32 months of rigorous imprisonment in a 24-year-old case of illegal limestone mining.

Advertising

The court of First Class Judicial Magistrate of Sutrapada, Sunil Mehta, pronounced Bhagwan Barad, MLA from Talala constituency in Gir Somnath district, guilty of stealing 2,83,525 metric tonnes of limestone, worth Rs 2.83 crore, after illegally mining the mineral from a gauchar (pastoral land) of Sutrapada town in 1995.

The court found him guilty under IPC Section 379 (theft) and sentenced him to 32 months’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 2,500.

The court acquitted him of the charge under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) for want of evidence.

Co-accused Gordhan Devaliya had died during the trial, following which the prosecution dropped the case against him.

Barad, who is also president of Gir Somnath district unit of Congress, and Devaliya had been booked by Sutrapada police based on a complaint by then royalty inspector M K Maru.

Advertising

Maru’s complaint had stated that Devaliya, who had been granted a lease to mine limestone from Pikhor village in neighbouring Talala taluka, colluded with the MLA to illegally mine limestone from the grazing land in Sutrapada. Devaliya later sold the mineral to Gujarat Heavy Chemical Limited using the royalty passes of the Pikhor lease, the complaint stated.