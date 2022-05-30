‘Gujarat House’ inaugurated at University of Ladakh

A ‘Gujarat House’ was inaugurated at University of Ladakh on Sunday by Member of Parliament (MP) Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tashi Gyalson.

As a part of the MoU signed between these two universities in 2021, it was decided that both will work for cross exchange of culture through establishment of Ladakh House at Gujarat University and a Gujarat House at University of Ladakh by University of Gujarat.

The University of Ladakh has established a Ladakh House at the University of Gujarat in December 2021. While collaboration on sustainability is the key focus, promotion of innovations, entrepreneurship, action-research, learning and developing core strengths, consultancy, climate change, rural development are among other areas of collaboration and interest under the MoU.

“With the UT status, education is no more an economic burden for students of Ladakh who had to go out in states down south to north in Chandigarh and Jammu for higher education. The university of Ladakh and the announcement of Central University Sindhu Central University by PM Narendra Modi also medical College in Leh and Engineering college in Kargil, students will not only be relieved of the economic burden but also the threat of losing the cultural identity will be taken care of,” said the MP.