Gujarat: Horticulture officer ‘caught’ taking bribe of Rs 12,000

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Makwana, deputy Mamlatdar (Grade 3), Land department, Junagadh. (Representational)

A HORTICULTURE officer of Kutch district was detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau after he was allegedly caught taking Rs 12,000 bribe from a farmer in Bhuj town on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint filed by the farmer, police inspector M J Chaudhary of Bhuj ACB office laid a trap at an ATM booth near Bahumali Bhavan in Bhuj. As soon as Harshad Kanjariya, horticulture officer of Bhuj, allegedly accepted the bribe amount, ACB sleuths detained him.

The ACB said that the farmer had applied for state government subsidy for horticulture crop he had planted in his farm. He had already received Rs 1.8 lakh as first installment of subsidy and Rs 60,000 had been sanctioned by the government towards second installment.

“The accused demanded Rs 12,000 bribe for releasing the installments of subsidy. However, the complainant didn’t want to give bribe and filed a complaint with ACB police station in Bhuj. A trap was laid and the accused was caught taking the money,” an ACB release said.

For the past two decades, several farmers in Kutch have been switching to horticulture crops and the state government has been encouraging such shifts by providing subsidy.

