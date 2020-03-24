Gujarat: Honeybees sting woman clanking plates to death in Navsari

The bees were disturbed by the clanking of steel plates and attacked the group of people who then rushed down to their homes. Sanjay Dave, his wife Nila Dave, Dharav Desai and Amisha Desai were stung severely. (Representational Image) The bees were disturbed by the clanking of steel plates and attacked the group of people who then rushed down to their homes. Sanjay Dave, his wife Nila Dave, Dharav Desai and Amisha Desai were stung severely. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old woman, who was on the terrace of a building with others to commemmorate the serivces of personnel who are on the frontline of battle against coronavirus by clapping and clanking steel utensils, was stung to death by honeybees in Navsari distirct of south Gujarat, Sunday.

According to police, three others were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them in the evening when the group at Kasturi Apartments in Navsari town, abiding by the commemmoration call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, disturbed a beehive on the roof.

The bees were disturbed by the clanking of steel plates and attacked the group of people who then rushed down to their homes. Sanjay Dave, his wife Nila Dave, Dharav Desai and Amisha Desai were stung severely. Amisha complained of several stings on her head and body who was rushed to hospital where she was died later. Three others were discharged from the hospital by late night, said police.

Talking to The Indian Express, Amisha’s husband Bamkim Desai said, “She was shouting for help while rushing down the stairs. She poured water on herself first and later started vomiting. We took her to the Orange Hospital in Navsari where doctors declared her dead after primary treatment. Doctors said she had 30 stings on her body. We have go the beehive removed from the apartment roof.”

Navsari police has lodged a case of accident.

