Gujarat: Home Minister inaugurates police station, economic cell office in Surat

State Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Thursday inaugurated Godadara police station and an economic cell office at the textile market area in Surat.

The home minister also allotted 50 personnel for the economic offence wing. With this, Surat now has 31 police stations.

Textile traders in Surat were demanding the state government to start an economic offence wing at textile market area for a long time, to handle cheating cases, which caused them huge loss. Earlier such cases were registered at the Salabatpura police station.

Federation of Surat Textile traders Association president Manoj Agrawal said, “We are happy that state government had finally accepted our proposal. Due to the fly by night firms, the industry faced loss of hundreds of crores per year. The local police station officials are busy maintaining law and order and dealing other offences.”

After the inauguration, the minister addressed media persons and said, “We have come to know that many small traders become victims of the conspirators who purchase fabrics and defaults payments and escape. Keeping in mind the loss incurred by traders, we have started economic cell office at Surat. The wing will have 50 police personnel including a deputy superintendent of police and police inspector.”

AAP holds protest

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party workers in Surat on Thursday evening protested on the ring road demanding to lift the night curfew. Surat police detained 20 AAP members who protested at various places in the city.

AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani said, “Due to the night curfew, manufacturing units and shopkeepers have to face huge losses. Traffic jams happen at different parts of the city during evening as people rush from their workplaces to homes, fearing of being caught if the curfew time starts.”

