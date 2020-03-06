Gujarat: History-sheeter shot dead by three men in Jamnagar

KJ Bhoye, police inspector of Dhrol circle, said that Jadeja was shot at least six times. (Representational image) KJ Bhoye, police inspector of Dhrol circle, said that Jadeja was shot at least six times. (Representational image)

Three men opened fire at a history-sheeter in broad daylight in Dhrol town of Jamnagar district on Friday afternoon. Police said that two accused were intercepted in the neighbouring Morbi district while they were trying to escape but one is on the run.

Police said that three men ambushed the victim, identified as Divyarajsinh Jadeja, near Parekh Petrol Pump in Trikon Baug area around one pm and shot him dead. Purported CCTV footage of the assault showed two assailants shooting Jadeja on his back and neck from point-blank range while he was about to get into his car. As Jadeja fell down, the purported footage shows, a third assailant attacking the victim. Another man, who police say prima facie was Jadeja’s friend and was accompanying him at the time of the assault, is seen trying to ram Jadeja’s car into the two accused but the accused manage to get into their car and speed away.

Police said that Jadeja was rushed to a hospital in Jamnagar city where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, two of the assailants were nabbed. “We had sounded all districts with the vehicle number and its description in which the accused were trying to run away. In response, Morbi police had done nakabandhi (barricading) and when the vehicle of the given description arrived at one such naka (barricading), they were nabbed,” Sharad Singhal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jamnagar district, told The Indian Express. The two accused have been identified as Anirudhhsinh Sodha and Mustak Rafiq Pathan, both residents of Rajkot.

The SP said the assault was an attempt to exact revenge. He said that 26-year-old Jadeja, a farmer and resident of Dhrol, was known as ‘Devlu Don’ and had 13-14 serious criminal offences registered against him, including extortion, attempt to murder and assault on police. “All three of them, including the victim and the two accused who have been caught, have criminal history. Jadeja had beaten up the accused two months before and also made a video of it,” Singhal said, adding police had seized a pistol from Sodha and Pathan.

KJ Bhoye, police inspector of Dhrol circle, said that Jadeja was shot at least six times. “There are at least six to seven bullet wounds on Jadeja’s body, suggesting he was shot at least as many times. We shall come to know the final details after we receive a post mortem report,” said Bhoye.

The SP said that CCTV footage of the incident showed that the accused at least used two firearms to commit the murder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.