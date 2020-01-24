Gujarat: History-sheeter shot dead by assailants in Navsari

On Wednesday at around 10.25 pm, when Wasim walked out of a gym, four unidentified youths opened fire on him. (Representational image) On Wednesday at around 10.25 pm, when Wasim walked out of a gym, four unidentified youths opened fire on him. (Representational image)

A history-sheeter from Surat, who had been facing several criminal cases, including assault, bootlegging and extortion, was allegedly shot dead by four unidentified persons in Navsari town of south Gujarat, police said on Thursday.

Wasim Mirza aka Wasim Billa (40) had been living at Rangoon Nagar in Navsari town since the last three months after he was externed from Surat by the police.

He had also worked in movies previously and had a habit of getting himself clicked with Bollywood stars, police added.

On Wednesday at around 10.25 pm, when Wasim walked out of a gym, four unidentified youths opened fire on him. Passers-by rushed him to a private hospital in Navsari town where he was declared dead on arrival.

On Thursday, Navsari police handed over the body to the deceased’s family members after postmortem.

“Four unidentified assailants pumped bullets into Billa on Wednesday night when he was about to sit in his car after visiting a gym in Navsari. We are trying to find out whether Billa’s murder was a result of a gang-war or a tussle over any illegal deal. We are looking into all the possibilities. We are also interrogating people he (Billa) had conflict with. We are also checking the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants,” Navsari Local Crime Branch police inspector V S Palas said.

Sources said that Billa’s entry into the crime world began around 10 years ago. Last year, a case of attempt to murder and extortion was lodged against him with Salabatpura police station for allegedly attacking a businessman of Dawoodi Bohra community. He was arrested and then released on bail. He was also accused of demanding Rs 20 lakh from a vegetable trader.

During the probe conducted so far, police have found that Billa was once a known body builder, which landed him some small roles in movies.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App