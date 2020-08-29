Gujarat: Highest single-day spike of 1,272 cases in state

Meanwhile, Rajkot for the first time, has reported more than a 100 cases in a single day, taking the tally here to 5,153 cases till date. (Representational)

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike on Friday with 1,272 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported, taking the tally to 92,792. The death toll in Gujarat has now crossed 3,000, adding a thousand deaths in over seven weeks since July 6. The spike comes following testing in the range of 72,000 to 76,000 each day, in the past three days.

Ahmedabad has now crossed 30,000 cases and 1,700 deaths, seeing a cumulative case fatality rate in the district of 5.6 per cent. Among the 29 areas declared as micro-containment zones on Friday, was also the UGVCL sub-divisional office in Shilaj.

Surat, where 270 fresh cases were reported, saw the Surat Municipal Corporation health department shutting down two diamond factories in Katargam area.

Two other factories found in violation of Covid-19 standard operating protocol, were penalised. Fourteen diamond polishers had tested positive during a rapid antigen test drive from one of the factories and are undergoing treatment at a Covid care centre in Katargam.

The SMC health department team of Katargam zone came across the SOP violation during a surprise check at Vasta Devi road area in Katargam, where it had found four such factories not following the protocol.

The factories include Nevil and Company, which has 60 emery wheels, and which has been penalised Rs 1,000 for not maintaining social distancing. Another diamond firm with 175 emery wheels, Pansurya Impex, was penalised Rs 5,000 after some of the diamond polishers there were found without masks and the factory was allowed to function after giving them warning. Gopinathji Impex, which has 80 emery wheels, and N. Naresh and Company, which has 60 emery wheels and from where 14 diamond polishers tested positive, were shut.

Similarly in Katargam zone, Executive Engineer R M Gamit said, “We have shut down two diamond factories while two others were penalised. The polishers who tested positive have been admitted in a Covid care centre at Katargam.”

