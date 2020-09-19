Gujarat: Highest one-day spike of 1,400 Covid cases as state tally crosses 1.2 lakh

Among the 16 who succumbed to the infection on Friday was a 49-year-old constable with the Surat city police. (Representational)

Gujarat reported the highest one-day spike of over 1,400 Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 1,20,689, even as the cumulative discharged numbers also crossed a lakh.

Among the 16 who succumbed to the infection on Friday was a 49-year-old constable with the Surat city police.

The deceased constable, identified as Minhaz Patel, was posted at Hazira police station in Surat. Inspector VB Desai of Hazira police station said, “Minhaz Patel was undergoing treatment in Apple Hospital since September 15 and succumbed to Covid-19 today. We will send his documents to the state home department for compensation, as declared by state government.”

Shantiben Gujarati (65), wife of former Surat Diamond Association president Babubhai Gujarati, who was undergoing treatment, was discharged on Friday, after 78 days of treatment in Kiran Hospital.

Babubhai Gujarati said, “We are happy over her recovery… She has no other health trouble.”

Gandhinagar and Mehsana continue to report higher number of cases, while Rajkot crossed 8,000 cases.

The Surat Municipal Corporation, meanwhile, closed four diamond markets, seven vegetable shops and prohibited 247 street vendors from operating in order to curb the spread of the infection.

