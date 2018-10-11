Gujarat High Court seeks govt’s response on attacks against migrants

Migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar leaving Ahmedabad. (file photo/Javed Raja) Migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar leaving Ahmedabad. (file photo/Javed Raja)

The Gujarat High Court directed the state government to file an affidavit on the recent attacks on migrants after admitting a petition seeking action against those who launched the attacks and the state personnel who failed to protect them.

The public interest litigation was filed by a practising advocate and social activist Khemchand Koshti from Thaltej area of Ahmedabad challenging the “action or inaction of the state as well as the state police in not taking any preventive measures” to prevent the attacks on the migrants residing in the state. The petitioner has stated that this was not only illegal and unreasonable but also violative of the Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the constitution.

The petition states that more than two lakh migrants have fled Gujarat and returned to their home states after the rape of a 14-month old girl in Sabarkantha following which “some political leaders have addressed meetings and gave inflammatory speeches to provoke local inhabitants and thereafter the incidents of violence/attacks on migrants spread over the state”.

The petition claims that there were nearly one crore migrants from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and other states working in factories, construction industry, and all GIDCs, while others were employed as carpenters, plumbers, electricians or painters.

The petitioner accused the state government and the DGP, who were named as respondents in the PIL, of “not taking preventive measures to prevent such incidents and have not provided proper protection/security to the migrants who are residing in the state from many years, have integrated themselves into the culture and ethos of the state while earning their livelihood, have also been a contributor to the development of Gujarat”.

