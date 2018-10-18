Gujarat High Court to monitor lion conservation efforts

The court held that the issues concerning lions should be resolved in a time-bound manner. The court held that the issues concerning lions should be resolved in a time-bound manner.

While taking up the task of monitoring the conservation of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest area, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to take up measures to prevent the deaths of the big cats. The court held that the issues concerning lions should be resolved in a time-bound manner.

The bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi directed the government to file periodic progress reports on the construction of parapet walls around open farm wells and removal of illegal unauthorised wire fencing from farms.

On deaths of 23 lions in as many days in the Gir forests area due to an outbreak of Canine distemper virus (CDV), the bench in wrote, “We direct the respondents to scrupulously follow the suggestions made by experts and take all possible steps without any loss of time to see that no such virus/ bacterial infection is spread to any other sub-divisions and take all possible steps for their recovery.”

While the first report has to be filed on or before January 16, the court told the government to file periodic reports every three months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App