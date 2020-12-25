scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
Gujarat High Court grants bail to builder brothers

Once witnesses in the CBI’s investigation on Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, the duo was booked in at least four cases between August and December and will remain in judicial custody.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Updated: December 25, 2020 5:13:27 am
Gujarat hc, ahmedabad builders bail, gujarat hc bail, gujarat hc news, Indian express newsThe brothers had purportedly claimed of being in possession of long term lease of the said unit. (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ahmedabad-based builder brothers Dashrath Patel and Raman Patel in connection with an FIR filed in November at the Vastrapur police station over a rent agreement dispute.

In the FIR, the complainant said that the brothers did not vacate a leased unit in New York Tower in Thaltej area despite repeated notices. The brothers had purportedly claimed of being in possession of long term lease of the said unit.

Once witnesses in the CBI’s investigation on Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, the duo was booked in at least four cases between August and December and will remain in judicial custody.

Senior advocate Shalin Mehta, and advocates Yatin Oza, Aniq Kadri and Ankit Pandya, representing the Patel brothers, submitted before the court of Justice Gita Gopi that a civil suit was filed before the jurisdictional court and would be adjudicated upon at the appropriate forum.

The same was relied upon by the court for releasing the two on bail.

The public prosecutor, however, submitted that “under the garb of agreement, there is a conspiracy to usurp the property and hence no discretion may be exercised in favour…” of the brothers.

