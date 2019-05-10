Rs 2,654 crore bank fraud case: Amit Bhatnagar seeks bail for sleep disorder, Gujarat HC order likely today

The Gujarat High Court is expected to decide on the bail application of Amit Bhatnagar, one of the two Bhatnagar brothers arrested by the CBI for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore, on May 10.

Amit, who was out on interim bail from April 26 to May 5, had filed a plea for regular bail in the HC on April 12, citing sleep disorder.

In the bail plea, Amit has said that he suffers from sleep apnea and would require continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for it,

A certificate of the medical superintendent was also brought on record of the court. Justice Sonia Gokani had then directed for medical examination of Amit by the Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine Department at Civil Hospital.

The medical report of the Civil Hospital is expected to be submitted by May 10.

The CBI has opposed the bail plea, saying that investigation in the case is still underway. The CBI’s lawyer, R C Kodekar, has also argued that the two brothers — Amit and Sumit — promoters of the Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited, were involved in a huge fraud worth Rs 2,654 crore and repayment and recovery of the amount is still pending.

Bhatnagar brothers along with their father, Suresh Bhatnagar, were arrested from a Udaipur hotel last April. The 80-year-old father was later granted bail on health condition.