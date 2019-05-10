Toggle Menu
Rs 2,654 crore bank fraud case: Amit Bhatnagar seeks bail for sleep disorder, Gujarat HC order likely todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/gujarat-high-court-bank-fraud-amit-bhatnagar-seeks-bail-sleep-disorder-5720209/

Rs 2,654 crore bank fraud case: Amit Bhatnagar seeks bail for sleep disorder, Gujarat HC order likely today

Amit, who was out on interim bail from April 26 to May 5, had filed a plea for regular bail in the HC on April 12, citing sleep disorder.

Amit Bhatnagar, dpil, bank fraud, loan default, vadodara diamond businessman, gujarat, Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited, indian express
In the bail plea, Amit has said that he suffers from sleep apnea and would require continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for it,

The Gujarat High Court is expected to decide on the bail application of Amit Bhatnagar, one of the two Bhatnagar brothers arrested by the CBI for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore, on May 10.

Amit, who was out on interim bail from April 26 to May 5, had filed a plea for regular bail in the HC on April 12, citing sleep disorder.

In the bail plea, Amit has said that he suffers from sleep apnea and would require continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for it,

A certificate of the medical superintendent was also brought on record of the court. Justice Sonia Gokani had then directed for medical examination of Amit by the Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine Department at Civil Hospital.

Advertising

The medical report of the Civil Hospital is expected to be submitted by May 10.

The CBI has opposed the bail plea, saying that investigation in the case is still underway. The CBI’s lawyer, R C Kodekar, has also argued that the two brothers — Amit and Sumit — promoters of the Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited, were involved in a huge fraud worth Rs 2,654 crore and repayment and recovery of the amount is still pending.

Bhatnagar brothers along with their father, Suresh Bhatnagar, were arrested from a Udaipur hotel last April. The 80-year-old father was later granted bail on health condition.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HC seeks govt reply as to when Sanjiv Bhatt’s security cover was withdrawn
2 SIT says no link between suspects in Malegaon and Lankesh murder, case papers speak otherwise
3 Rajasthan: Threat call at SP office but no action, says rape victim’s husband