Gujarat High Court allows minor rape victim to terminate 24-week pregnancy

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday allowed a minor rape victim to terminate her 24-week pregnancy, taking note of the empanelled doctors’ opinion that continuing with the pregnancy would pose a risk to the girl’s mental and physical health.

Earlier, after the girl’s parents moved a petition, the court asked empanelled doctors at the Civil Hospital to examine her and determine if an abortion was medically feasible for the 14-year-old.

According to the lawyer representing the girl, “The girl did not mention anything about the rape…When she missed her periods, her mother thought it was just her irregular menstrual cycle. After the parents noticed physical changes such as a bloated stomach, she was taken to the hospital, where it emerged that she was 21 weeks pregnant…An FIR was lodged and the accused, who is the brother-in-law of the girl’s sister, was arrested.”

The court also directed that tissue samples of the foetus be handed over to the investigating officer for DNA sampling purposes.