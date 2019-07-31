Gujarat: Heavy rains lash Vadodara, schools to remain close tomorrow

Incessant rainfall for more than 12 hours flooded major parts of Vadodara even as river Vishwamitri that flows through it, was just a couple of feet below the danger level. Several people were either stranded in offices or had to wade back home through flooded streets. All schools have been declared closed on Thursday by the district collector.

Advertising

Breaking a record of sorts, Vadodara received over 10 inches of rainfall within a few hours on Wednesday evening till 6. As per the IMD warning, Vadodara is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places with extremely heavy showers in the district of Vadodara till Thursday.

The Ajwa dam reservoir was also at 209.7 feet, just 5 feet below the danger mark of 214 feet at 6 pm. The Vishwamitri river which overflows after 26 feet, was flowing at 23 feet.

Till 6 pm on Tuesday, Vadodara had recorded 714 mm rainfall and a total of 3,264 mm rainfall this monsoon season so far. Major parts of the city including Sayajigunj, Gotri, Diwalipura, Alkapuri, Nizampura, Manjalpur and Makarpura remained heavily waterlogged. People returning home from their offices, waded through the knee-deep waters as public transport including auto-rickshaws had stopped plying on the roads. Many school students were also stuck as their buses broke down due to heavy waterlogging on the roads. Some good Samaritans also offered help by offering lift in their cars and even letting stranded people into their houses.

At two places trees were uprooted too, including one near bird circle and another one in Fatehgunj. According to the fire officials, two people were trapped when the tree fell near Bird Circle but were timely rescued and escaped unhurt.

Advertising

The South West monsoon was vigorous over Saurashtra and active over other districts of Gujarat where heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the Central Gujarat and districts of South Gujarat namely Vadodara Valsad, Surat, Dangs, Bharuch and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra Jamnagar, Dwarka and a few areas of Kutch on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning till August 5. The active South West monsoon across the state resulted in rainfall over a total of 194 talukas out of 251 total talukas in the state.

Though the top four talukas-Vadodara, Karjan, Dabhoi and Waghodia-were all from Vadodara district alone. Karjan recorded 4.7 inch while Dabhoi 4 inch and Waghodia witnessed 3.5 inches of rainfall.

Other talukas receiving high rainfall included Waghai in Dang, Mandvi in Surat, Jambughoda in Panchmahal and Sankheda in Chhota Udepur, Olpad in Surat, Bodeli in Chhota Udepur and Jambusar in Bharuch all ranging between 3.4 to 3 inches of rainfall.

Other areas that recorded rainfall between 2 to 3 inch included Valod in Tapi, Padra in Vadodara, Amod in Bharuch, Tilakwada in Narmada, Umerpada in Surat, Mahuva in Surat, Halol in Panchmahal, Bardoli in Surat, Bharuch in Bharuch, Palsana in Surat, Visavadar, Junagadh taluka and Junagadh city in Jundagadh district, Songadh in Tapi, Kaprada in Valsad, Babra in Amreli, Ahwa in Dang, Kamrej in Surat, Ankleshwar in Bharuch, Umrala in Bhavnagar, Kalol in Panchmahal and Anklav in Anand and Choryasi in Surat.

Ahmedabad city that has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday too recorded an average rainfall of 1.7 inch till Wednesday evening.

As per the IMD, the rainfall is a result if a cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood areas.

The IMD has also issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning till August 5. For Thursday, “Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places with extremely heavy falls in the district of Vadodara and South Gujarat.”

Other districts under IMD’s warning for Thursday include, “Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, Mehsana, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Dangs, and in Daman Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Botad, Amreli, Rajkot and in Diu.”

While for Friday, “Heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Valsad, Navsari and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Diu”.

Advertising

For the following days, this IMD’s heavy to very heavy rains warning covers districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan, Mehsana, Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Saurashtra’s Gir Somnath and then covering districts of South Gujarat region namely, Valsad, Navsari and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.