Gujarat: Heavy rainfall alert, NDRF on stand-by

Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre additional director Manorama Mohanty told this paper, “A low pressure is being developed over Bay of Bengal over the next two days." (Representational)

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been put on stand-by after an alert on very heavy rainfall in North Gujarat areas, Saurashtra and Kutch between August 16 and 17.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the alert, following which fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till August 15. Out of 205 dams in the state, 69 are on high alert, 11 on alert and 8 on warning level. These were some of the highlights of the weather watch group virtual me-eting chaired by relief commissioner Harshad Patel at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar Tuesday.

Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre additional director Manorama Mohanty told this paper, “A low pressure is being developed over Bay of Bengal over the next two days. Its movement and trough being developed will bring good rainfall over Gujarat from August 15 to 17.”

In addition, a cyclonic circulation is being developed over Pakistan-Kutch-Rajasthan, which will result in rainfall in the entire state during next week.

The IMD has issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rain in Surat, Tapi, Bharuch, Valsad, Banas-kantha, Patan, Aravalli, Dahod, Mah-isagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Bhavn-agar and Kutch. All departments concerned have been asked to be on alert and well prepared.

According to the irrigation department, the water level at Sardar Sarovar dam is 119.47 metres, holding 1,71,006 million cubic feet water, which is 51.19 per cent of the total storage capacity.

The agriculture department shared that till August 10, nearly 78.02 lakh hectare kharif sowing has been achieved as compared to 71.34 lakh hectare in the previous year.

On Tuesday, Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district recorded the highest rainfall of 89 mm. Also, 94 talukas received rainfall ranging from 1 mm to 89 mm. The state has recorded 481.39 mm rainfall which is 57.93 per cent average rainfall.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.