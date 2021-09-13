Gujarat: Low-lying areas flooded after heavy rain, NDRF rescues stranded people

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Gujarat on Monday, leaving many low-lying areas inundated and people stranded.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have joined rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Jamnagar. An IAF chopper rescued people stranded in the floodwaters in the Dushasiya village of Jamnagar.

Around 300 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas of Gondal and Upleta talukas of Rajkot, a government release stated. A total of 1,090 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas of the city till 2 pm, Rajkot Municipal Corporation has stated.

In Rajkot city and adjoining areas, schools and colleges were ordered shut after roads were left waterlogged, hindering vehicular traffic and throwing normal life out of gear.

Following instructions issued by the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, multiple teams of the 6th Battalion of the NDRF from Vadodara were rushed to Jamnagar on Monday, an NDRF spokesperson said.

The NDRF teams have been deployed in the Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar to rescue stranded people.

NDRF said that on Monday, the jawans of the 6th battalion (Vadodara unit) of NDRF have rescued a total of 41 people, comprising of 13 women, 11 men, and seven children, from areas affected by the floods caused by an overflowing Kalavadi river in Jamnagar.

The water level in the Ukai dam is just 3 feet near the danger mark of 345 feet. After witnessing heavy inflow of water in the upstream areas, 53,000 cusecs of water was discharged in the afternoon by the authorities.

Nyari dam in Rajkot overflowing after heavy rain (Express photo) Nyari dam in Rajkot overflowing after heavy rain (Express photo)

The dam has enough storage of water to cater to requirements like irrigation, industrial and domestic purpose of Surat, Navsari, Ankleshwar and Valsad for the next two years.

Due to the heavy rainfall in the upstream areas of the dam in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the dam started receiving over 75,000 cusecs of water till 10 am on Monday, which increased up to 88643 cusecs at 2.30 pm.

The water level in the Ukai dam was 340 feet at 12 pm. In just two hours, the water level rose to 341.31 feet.

Meanwhile, seven floodgates of the Bhadar-II dam near Dhoraji in Rajkot have been opened. The floodwaters being discharged from the dam are likely to flood low-lying areas of downstream Dhoraji taluka, a government release stated.