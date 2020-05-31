Gujarat: Health secy visits Mahisagar amid spurt in Covid-19 cases

So far, over 45,000 migrants have returned to the district after the imposition of lockdown. (Representational) So far, over 45,000 migrants have returned to the district after the imposition of lockdown. (Representational)

Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jayanthi Ravi on Saturday visited Mahisagar district to take stock of Covid-19 situation and preparedness amid spurt in cases in the district over the last ten days.

The district with 121 cases so far has registered over 50 positive cases in the last ten days alone. The district has seen over 15 cases from each of its talukas, with cases arising from new pockets every day. Over 30 these cases are of patients with travel history and the rest through contact transmission. So far, over 45,000 migrants have returned to the district after the imposition of lockdown.

During her visit to the district, Ravi visited a containment zone — Dugri patta in Lunawada — and the Balasinor Covid-19 hospital to examine the facilities available and met senior citizens who fall under the high risk category of contracting the virus. She also met health and administrative officers and reviewed the works related to containment of Covid-19 taken so far.

As a major take away from her visit to the district, the administration will now emphasize on reverse quarantining which suggests home quarantine for all the vulnerable groups including senior citizens and children below the age of 10.

“Quite a few suggestions were made during the visit to further strengthen our planning to contain the spread of the virus. The major emphasis was on the vulnerable groups and also people with influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). We will enhance our surveillance to detect SARI and ILI patients at an early stage,” said RB Barad, Collector Mahisagar.

Interacting with media persons, Ravi appreciated the efforts by the district administration to tackle the situation and action plans been drawn for the same. “Even if the number of cases see an increase in the district, the administration is very well prepared to handle the situation. They have formulated village-wise plan by roping in sarpanches, talatis, to work at village level and a surveillance team to look into people returning to the district from other places,” she said.

She also interacted with a lab technician from the Balasinor Covid-19 hospital, over the phone who had tested positive for Covid-19 and is now under home quarantine after discharge from the hospital.

As many as 38 officials have also been appointed for each Primary Health Centre (PHC) to coordinate at village level regarding distribution of ukala and homeopathy medicines, detecting SARI and ILI cases, effective surveillance of the vulnerable groups and also in assisting the people to download the Arogya Setu app.

