22 booked under PASA so far for assaulting police, health officials in Gujarat

As many as 22 people across Gujarat have been booked under Prevention of Anti Social Activities (PASA) Act for allegedly assaulting police, health department and railway officials, since the implementation of lockdown in the state, police said.

“Instances of attack on police and health officials have come to light recently. In the past 24 hours, two persons from Jetpur city in Rajkot rural, three in Blisana of Sabarkantha and 11 in Bayad of Aravalli have been booked under PASA and sent to different jails. Since the implementation of lockdown, a total of 22 have been booked under six offences of attack on police (four cases), health officials (one case) and railway officials (one case),” Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said at a press conference on Thursday.

In Jetpur city area of Rajkot, two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police inspector V K Patel, in-charge of Jetpur city police station around 11.30 pm on April 17. The accused have been identified as Manish Parghi and Deepak Chelani, both from Jetpur, who were arrested under IPC sections 323 (assault), 353 (assault on public servant), 332 (causing hurt to public servant to deter them from duty) and 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant).

“The accused were sent to Surat jail on Thursday under the provisions of PASA,” said a police official at Jetpur city police station.

In Sabarkantha, three persons were booked for assaulting health department staff in Balisana village on April 21 when they had arrived for a health survey in the village. The accused were identified as Gautam Parmar, Shankar Parmar and Baldev Parmar, all natives of Balisana village

They were arrested under IPC sections 323, 332, 504 (obscenity) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In Bayad of Aravalli, 11 persons have been arrested for assaulting a police team when the latter had arrived at Bayad Kasba area on April 11, to impose the lockdown.

The accused have been identified as Bashid Saiyyad, Sakir Ali Saiyyad, Zakir Ali Saiyyad, Ajaz Ali Saiyyad, Parvez Ali Saiyyad, Yakib Ali Saiyad, Liyaqat Ali Saiyyad, Yadas Ali Saiyyad, Mushtaq Ali Saiyyad, Noor Mahamad Saiyyad and Yakub Ali Saiyyad. They have been booked under IPC sections 143, 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant) 269(negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease), 353 (assault to deter public servant from duty), 228 (intentional insult to public servant), 225 (resistance to lawful apprehension of another person), and 504 (obscenity).

