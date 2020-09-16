Gujarat: Head nurse of Jamnagar hospital dies of Covid; 1,349 fresh cases

The office of the matron of the GG Hospital said that after her health deteriorated, she was put on ventilator. However, she succumbed at 3:15 pm. (Representational)

Head nurse of Guru Gobind Singh Government General Hospital in Jamnagar, Hansa Ninama (55), died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the same hospital on Tuesday when Gujarat added 1,349 fresh cases taking the tally to over 1.16 lakh. The state also claimed the maximum persons discharged in a single day at 1,444 even as 17 people died primarily due to Covid-19.

“She (Hansa Ninama) was undergoing treatment for Covid-19,” Dr Deepak Tiwari, Medical Superintendent of GG Hospital told The Indian Express. Ninama, a native of Himmatnagar, had tested positive on September 9.

The office of the matron of the GG Hospital said that after her health deteriorated, she was put on ventilator. However, she succumbed at 3:15 pm. “Staff in hospitals of Jamnagar were working without any leave for the last six months. The number of cases have risen in recent weeks, increasing their workload . This is affecting their physical and mental health,” Jamnagar District Collector Ravi Shankar said.

The Gujarat Information Bureau Tuesday notified that journalists who plan to cover Vidhan Sabha sessions that will take place between September 21 and 25, will be required to get themselves tested for Covid-19 between September 14 and 21. For those who plan to report from the Assembly House premises, will be required to be RT-PCR tested while those reporting from the designated press room are mandated to undergo rapid antigen testing.

For Ahmedabad-based media professionals, they can get themselves tested at any of the urban health centres and produce their reports to two doctors appointed as coordinators.

