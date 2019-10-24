Gujarat HC stays general board meeting of Rajkot panchayat

A day before the general board of the Rajkot district panchayat was to meet to consider no-confidence motions against its incumbent president and vice-president, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday stayed the meeting after hearing a plea moved by one of elected members of the body. The interim stay gives temporary relief to the Congress rulers of the panchayat body.

The bench of Justice Vipul Pancholi stayed the meeting scheduled on Thursday afternoon to consider no-confidence motions against president Alpa Khatariya and vice-president Subhash Makadiya. The High Court order came on a special civil application moved by Chandu Shingala, a sitting Congress member of the district panchayat from Derdi (Kumbhaji) seat.

Shingala moved the court challenging the agenda issued by Rajkot district development officer (DDO) Anil Ranavasiya for convening the meeting of the general board to consider the no-confidence motions. The DDO issued the agenda for the meeting following an order from the development commissioner. The development commissioner had asked Rakot district collector to preside over the panchayat meeting.

Dhurpadba Jadeja, one of the two BJP members in the 36-member general board had given no-confidence notices against Khatariya and Makadiya on October 1. Taking cognisance of the notice, the DDO advised the president to convene the meeting of the general board.

However, Khatariya did not issue an agenda and instead, the Congress moved the Gujarat High Court with a plea that no action be taken on the motions until an application seeking anti-defection proceedings against 12 rebel Congress members were completed. However, the HC had not granted any relief but granted Shingala’s plea contending the latest agenda issued by the DDO was in violation of rules 9 and 20 of the Panchayat (Procedure) Rules, 1997 as well as Section 84 of Gujarat Panchayat Act, 1993.

“In view of the aforesaid provisions, if the facts of the present case as submitted by learned advocate for the petitioners are examined, this court is of the view that matter requires consideration,” Justice Pancholi noted in his order while granting Shingala’s plea for interim stay on the meeting of the panchayat body scheduled for Thursday.

The court also posted further hearing on the matter to November 11.