Gujarat HC stays ban on livestock export at Tuna port

In a relief to livestock exporters, the Gujarat High Court has stayed the August 6 order of Kutch District Magistrate Remya Mohan, prohibiting the movement of livestock at Tuna port after complaints of alleged violations of legal provisions and animal rights. A single judge bench of Justice Bela Trivedi issued an oral order on Tuesday, staying the DM’s order till the pendency of a petition filed by Livestock Exporters Association (LEA), an unregistered body of livestock exporters of Gujarat.The court also observed that the opinion of a committee formed by the DM regarding prohibition of exports of livestock from Tuna port lacked the authority of law.

“It appears that the committee constituted by the District Magistrate has submitted a report on 07.08.2018, whereby it has been opined inter alia that the violation of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act might have occurred. It has been further stated that ‘no animals shall be allowed to be exported unless the necessary documents are provided and required arrangement for the welfare of these animals are done by the exporters’.”

The later part of the direction given by the committee appears to be prima facie without any authority of law. Hence the implementation of the impugned communication dated 6.08.2018 has stayed till the pendency of the present petition,” Justice Trivedi stated. Livestock exporters had brought 7,850 goats and sheep to Tuna port in the first week of August for exporting them to Dubai. However, the DM passed an order on August 6, ordering a suspension of movement of livestock at Tuna port until further communication.

The DM also formed a three-member committee to look into alleged violation of provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mohan had said she prohibited the movement of livestock at Tuna port after the state government received complaints from animal rights activists.

