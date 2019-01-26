Gujarat HC continues staff recruitment without implementing 10 per cent EWS quota

Even as various recruitment authorities like Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and Gujarat Subordinate Staff Selection Board (GSSSB) postponed their already declared recruitment to implement 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in general category, the Gujarat High Court has continued its recruitment procedure sans the EWS quota.

In-charge Registrar General of HC, H D Suthar, said that so far they have not received any communication from the Gujarat government or the Central government regarding the EWS and therefore there was no inclusion of it in the advertisement for recruitment of Civil Judges. He added that once the HC receives the communication, appropriate decision will be taken on it by the authorities at HC.

On January 21, the HC has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 124 Regular Vacancies of Civil Judges in the state by way of Competitive Examinations. The advertisement has category-wise given the breakup of the vacancies that includes General, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially & Educationally Backward Classes. However, it does not have a category for 10 per cent EWS section as per the recently enacted Central legislation.

When asked about the advertisement for Civil Judges’ recruitment and absence of EWS quota in it, Suthar said that so far they have not received any circular or notification from any authority regarding the 10 per cent EWS quota.

Suthar added that HC decides its recruitment procedure and so far no decision has been taken on the EWS reservation.

A senior officer from the Recruitment Cell of HC, who did not want to be identified, said, “High Court is an autonomous authority and it decides its recruitment procedure on its own. It is not necessary that the HC follows the government rules in recruitment. For example, HC is not following the fixed wage policy of Gujarat government in its recruitment.” It is to be noted that HC had rejected Gujarat government’s Fixed Wage policy and a state government’s appeal against it is pending before Supreme Court.

In 2016, following the Patidar quota agitation, the Gujarat government had promulgated an ordinance providing 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for economically weaker sections in the general category. However, the ordinance was quashed by the HC and the government appeal against it is pending before Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had declared that his government had decided to implement the 10 per cent EWS quota from January 14. Following this, GPSC and GSSSB had postponed around 4,000 of its recruitment for various vacancies. Gujarat government had on Wednesday finalised modalities to implement the 10 per cent EWS in Gujarat. Following this, Social Justice & Empowerment department Thursday issued a circular detailing the modalities to be followed during implementation of the EWS quota.

On condition of anonymity, a senior officer of Social Justice department said the government resolution applies to only recruitment under Gujarat government. “HC has its own mechanism of recruitment and we (state government) do not interfere in it,” the officer said.